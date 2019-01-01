Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies the Crown Results 12.31.18: Briggs vs. Gage Headlines

Credit Shannon Walsh and Pwinsider.com:

Kylie Rae, Penelope Ford, Kimber Lee, and Skylar beat Shotzi Blackheart, Harlow O’Hara, Thunder Rosa and Holidead when Rae tapped O’Hara with the crossface submission.

John Walters vs. Wheeler Yuta. Yuta gets the pin with a cradle. Good match.

Eddie Kingston vs. Stokely Hathaway (with Faye Jackson) in a No DQ #1 con. match for the Independent Wrestling Title (formerly the PowerBombTV Title as of tonight). Kingston gets the pin after a powebomb on two chairs set up in the ring. After the match, Kingston convinced a willing Jackson to give him a kiss on the cheek. He then cut a profanity laced promo on Tracy Williams who was doing color commentary with Paul Crockett.

Andrew Everett vs. Matt Cross. Ring announcer Rich Pallidino tells the crowd it’s Cross’ birthday and they chant Happy Birthday at him. Cross gets the pin in a short good one after a running yakuza kick followed up by a nice looking shooting star press.

David Starr vs. Chris Dickinson. Dickinson gets the win in a matter of seconds after an kick to the back of Starr’s head followed up by a Razor’s Edge for the pin. After the match, he cut a promo saying in 2019 he’ll take on anybody no matter where in the world they are from or what company they from even if it’s WWE or Progress.

Intermission- Alicia Atout with live ringside interviews with Holidead, Nick Gage, Harlow O’Hara, Eddie Kingston, and the promoter of Beyond Wrestling throughout. Gage said his knee is “all f***d up”. He said something popped over the weekend but he hasn’t seen a doctor. Kingston said Atout was mean to everyone when she was in Impact and she acted like a diva. He laughed and said he had four shots of Jameson before he came out to be interviewed.

Kris Stadtlander pinned Maxwell Jacob Friedman after the axe kick. MJF came out wearing a sling on his left arm. He took it off and tried to jump Stadtlander as she had her back turned. He wrestled with a black protective sleeve on his elbow due to his recent injury. Good back and forth match and the crowd was all behind Stadtlander.

Timothy Thatcher used an armbar submission over Simon Grimm for the win. An old school throwback type of match as one would expect between the two. Lots of palm strikes and knee strikes. This was Grimm’s debut for the company. Fans applauded both and chanted “please come back” at Grimm.

Alex Reynolds and John Silver beat Willow Nightingale and Solo Darling when Reynolds made the save and reversed the pin for Silver to pin Darling. During the match Silver purposed to Darling but she said no. He acted upset then super kicked her. Lots of belly to back suplexes in this one and they didn’t hold back on each other. In the end it was the men’s tag team tournament winner over the women’s tag team tournament winner.

Orange Cassidy upset Independent Wrestling champ Tracy Williams to win the title. Cassidy folded Williams up for the pin as Williams tried to grab him to give him another piledriver. Cassidy is usually the sluggish comedy character but this was a really competitive match and the title win definitely surprised the crowd in a good way.

Rich Palladino counted down to midnight and the bell rang a few times to signal in the New Year 2019.

Main event: Josh Briggs pinned Nick Gage in a Fans Bring the Weapons match while he had Gage in a stretch muffler on the bad knee. A bloody bout with Gage making Briggs bled early after breaking what look to be dry wall or something over his head. He then poured a can of salt into the cut. Briggs used crutches to break down the knee of Gage. He hit Gage in the head with a big white mail box to make him bleed. Gage brought out a chair and put a toilet seat topped with tacks on it and sat Briggs on top of it. Guitars, wooden spikes, a cookie sheet with tacks on it, and a keyboard were some of the other various weapons used.