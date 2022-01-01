Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies the Crown Results 12.31.21: Kimber Lee vs. Masha Slamovich in Headliner

– Beyond Wrestling returned to action with Heavy Lies the Crown last night at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event was streamed on IWTV’s Wrestival. Below are the Beyond Wrestling results, per Fightful:

* 44.OH! (Rickey Shane Page, Bobby Beverly and Gregory Iron) beat Aaron Rourke and The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando and Bryce Donovan)

* Eel O’Neal beat Vincent Nothing

* Max The Impaler beat Jody Threat

* Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) beat The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller and Kylon King)

* JD Drake beat SLADE

* Megan Bayne beat Trish Adora

* Vincent beat Dan Barry

* B3CCA beat Willow Nightingale

* Alec Price beat Ryan Galeone

* Hot Wheelz (Tracy Williams and Wheeler YUTA) beat The Foundation (Jonathan Gresham and Rhett Titus)

* Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Masha Slamovich beat Kimber Lee