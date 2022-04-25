wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Inertia Results: Biff Busick Battles Dirty Dango, More
Beyond Wrestling held its Inertia show on Sunday featuring a match between Biff Busick and Dirty Dango, plus more. You can see the full results from the show which aired on IWTV, below (per PW Ponderings):
* Channing Thomas def. Love Doug
* Waves and Curls def. Above The Rest
* Ray Jaz def. Anthony Greene
* Tracy Williams def. LuFisto
* Teddy Goodz def. Crowbar
* Atticus Cogar def. Smart Mark Sterling
* No Disqualification Match: Biff Busick def. Dirty Dango
OH NO! Not the Dangos! 🫣#Inertia @beyondwrestling
📺: @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/9YzhUO6Xf4
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) April 24, 2022
* Demolition Derby Match: The Miracle Ones def. Team H2O, The Mane Event & Nolo Kitano, and Brick City Boyz & Mortar
* Bear Country (Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder) def. Faith In Nothing (Rickey Shane Page and Vincent Nothing)
* Alec Price def. Willow Nightingale
HER FACE! MY GOD!! 👀 @ThePrizeCityOG #Inertia @beyondwrestling
📺: @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/a7qZBgDNP3
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) April 24, 2022
Respect 🤝 @ThePrizeCityOG @willowwrestles #Inertia @beyondwrestling
📺: @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/MObPih7Kvj
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) April 24, 2022
* 10,000 Thumbtack Match: SLADE def. Akira
FUUUUUUUUUCCCCKKKKKK 🫢#Inertia @beyondwrestling
📺: @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet @Rikers0 @theakiraway pic.twitter.com/Vk5fVXgwd9
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) April 24, 2022
