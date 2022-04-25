wrestling / News

Beyond Wrestling Inertia Results: Biff Busick Battles Dirty Dango, More

April 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling Inertia Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling held its Inertia show on Sunday featuring a match between Biff Busick and Dirty Dango, plus more. You can see the full results from the show which aired on IWTV, below (per PW Ponderings):

* Channing Thomas def. Love Doug
* Waves and Curls def. Above The Rest
* Ray Jaz def. Anthony Greene
* Tracy Williams def. LuFisto
* Teddy Goodz def. Crowbar
* Atticus Cogar def. Smart Mark Sterling
* No Disqualification Match: Biff Busick def. Dirty Dango

* Demolition Derby Match: The Miracle Ones def. Team H2O, The Mane Event & Nolo Kitano, and Brick City Boyz & Mortar
* Bear Country (Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder) def. Faith In Nothing (Rickey Shane Page and Vincent Nothing)
* Alec Price def. Willow Nightingale

* 10,000 Thumbtack Match: SLADE def. Akira

