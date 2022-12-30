wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling The Last Stand Results: Steel Cage Warfare Main Events, More
Beyond Wrestling held its The Last Stand show on Thursday night, with a Steel Cage Warfare match and more. You can check out the results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of Fightful:
* Spotlight Match: Moshpit defeated Erik Chacha
* Anthony Greene defeated Aaron Rourke
* Baliyan Akki defeated Brother Greatness
* Territory Tag Team Tournament First Round Match: The Brick City Boyz defeated The Haven
* Ryan Clancy defeated Danny Miles
* Ray Jaz defeated Rex Lawless
* The Stetson Ranch defeated Mutually Assured Destruction
* Dan Barry defeated Marcus Mathers
* Steel Cage Warfare: The Miracle Ones & Bobby Orlando defeated The Mane Event, Brad Hollister & Pedro Dones
Jeezus!! #WrestlingOpen #Wrestival pic.twitter.com/i7d1xKQcnq
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) December 30, 2022
Kylon King with the moonsault to take out Midas, Pedro, Lyon, and Brad #WrestlingOpen #Wrestival pic.twitter.com/jAFpo4N0fE
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) December 30, 2022
That match ruled! Aaron Rourke and Anthony Greene(@alternative_ag) absolutely killed it!! #WrestlingOpen #TheLastStand #Wrestival pic.twitter.com/UbS6o0zDeE
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) December 30, 2022
