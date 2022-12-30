Beyond Wrestling The Last Stand Results: Steel Cage Warfare Main Events, More

Beyond Wrestling held its The Last Stand show on Thursday night, with a Steel Cage Warfare match and more. You can check out the results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Spotlight Match: Moshpit defeated Erik Chacha

* Anthony Greene defeated Aaron Rourke

* Baliyan Akki defeated Brother Greatness

* Territory Tag Team Tournament First Round Match: The Brick City Boyz defeated The Haven

* Ryan Clancy defeated Danny Miles

* Ray Jaz defeated Rex Lawless

* The Stetson Ranch defeated Mutually Assured Destruction

* Dan Barry defeated Marcus Mathers

* Steel Cage Warfare: The Miracle Ones & Bobby Orlando defeated The Mane Event, Brad Hollister & Pedro Dones