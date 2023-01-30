wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Miight Snow Results: Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush In Action
Beyond Wrestling’s Miight Snow show took place in Sunday and featured Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:
* Ichiban defeated Mortar
* Aaron Rourke defeated Rex Lawless
* Dezmond Cole defeated Kris Brady
* Ryan Clancy and Brad Hollister fought to a double count out
* BestBros defeated The Mane Event
* Above The Rest defeated YoKai
* Trish Adora defeated Manders
* Love Doug defeated Little Mean Kathleen
* SLADE defeated CPA
* Bobby Orlando defeated B3CCA
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Matt Tremont defeated Sidney Bakabella
* Wheeler YUTA defeated Marcus Mathers
* Miracle Generation defeated American Violence Dealers
* Channing Thomas defeated Tracy Williams
* Alec Price defeated Lio Rush
Huge German suplex from @TrishAdora202!! #MIIGHTSNOW @beyondwrestling @indiewrestling https://t.co/ieCmFUA3uy pic.twitter.com/N0Zav0yUpK
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) January 29, 2023
AND THEY WERE ROOMMATES #MIIGHTSNOW pic.twitter.com/ORB6kc8Z7r
— Little Mean Kathleen (@LILMEANKATHLEEN) January 29, 2023
Come On MARCUS!!! @MarcusMathers1 @WheelerYuta @beyondwrestling #MiightSnow pic.twitter.com/8uVQhYor7N
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) January 29, 2023