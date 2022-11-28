Beyond Wrestling Motherlode Results: Masha Slamovich Faces Willow Nightingale, More

Beyond Wrestling’s latest show took place on Sunday night and featured Willow Nightingale facing off with Masha Slamovich and more. You can see the results from the Motherlode show that aired on IWTV from Somerville, Massachusetts below, courtesy of PW Ponderings:

* CPA defeated TJ Crawford

* Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Aaron Rourke

* Ray Jaz defeated Tyree Taylor

* Brad Hollister defeated Love Doug

* Brick City Boyz defeated To Infinity And Beyond

* Alec Price defeated Ortiz

* Andy Brown defeated Brooke Valentine

* Rex Lawless defeated Tracy Williams

* Teddy Goodz & Little Mean Kathleen defeated BUSSY

* Channing Thomas defeated Matt Tremont

* The Miracle Ones defeated Above The Rest and Dezmond Cole

* Shook Crew defeated Kings of the District

* B3CCA defeated Akira

* Willow Nightingale defeated Masha Slamovich