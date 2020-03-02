Beyond Wrestling ‘Network Pilot’ Results: Richard Holliday Wins Title

Beyond Wrestling held their ‘Beyond Championship Wrestling Network Pilot’ show last night at the Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts. The show was reportedly a reboot of sorts to move the company into a more family-friendly direction. Here are results, via Fightful:

* BCW Heavyweight Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Robo def. Mike Verna

* BCW Heavyweight Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Richard Holliday def. Anthony Bowens

* Josh def. Colin Delaney

* Body Slam Challenge: The Buffalo Brothers (Daniel Garcia, Kevin Blackwood & Puf) def. Whatever It Takes (Alex Reynolds, Mark Sterling & VSK)

* Chuck O’Neil (w /Larry Legend) def. The Archaeologists (Arty Facts & Doug Hole)

* Mack Hetfield def. Slade

* Retro AG def. Bull James (w/ Ava Everett)

* Control Of The USB Hard Drive: Christian Casanova vs. Hackman ended in a double pin

* BCW Heavyweight Title Tournament Final Match: Richard Holliday def. Robo. He threw the belt in the trash after.

* Control Of The Company: Jay Freddie def. Brandon Thurston (w/ Vin Gerard)

* Swoggle got fired by Denver Colorado.

* John Silver defeats Tony Deppen