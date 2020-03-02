wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling ‘Network Pilot’ Results: Richard Holliday Wins Title
Beyond Wrestling held their ‘Beyond Championship Wrestling Network Pilot’ show last night at the Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts. The show was reportedly a reboot of sorts to move the company into a more family-friendly direction. Here are results, via Fightful:
* BCW Heavyweight Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Robo def. Mike Verna
* BCW Heavyweight Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Richard Holliday def. Anthony Bowens
* Josh def. Colin Delaney
* Body Slam Challenge: The Buffalo Brothers (Daniel Garcia, Kevin Blackwood & Puf) def. Whatever It Takes (Alex Reynolds, Mark Sterling & VSK)
* Chuck O’Neil (w /Larry Legend) def. The Archaeologists (Arty Facts & Doug Hole)
* Mack Hetfield def. Slade
* Retro AG def. Bull James (w/ Ava Everett)
* Control Of The USB Hard Drive: Christian Casanova vs. Hackman ended in a double pin
* BCW Heavyweight Title Tournament Final Match: Richard Holliday def. Robo. He threw the belt in the trash after.
* Control Of The Company: Jay Freddie def. Brandon Thurston (w/ Vin Gerard)
* Swoggle got fired by Denver Colorado.
* John Silver defeats Tony Deppen
