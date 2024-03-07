Beyond Wrestling To Set New Promotion Attendance Record For Friday’s Show

Beyond Wrestling will reach a new attendance high with their Shamrock Slam show set for Friday. The company is running Boston’s Harpoon Brewery for the event, and the company announced on Twitter that they’ve “shattered” their previous attendance record for the event.

Beyond Wrestling wrote:

“Just got confirmation we shattered our previous attendance record overnight. Thank you to all that have supported making this our biggest show ever! Tickets will remain on sale at http://ClownShoesBeer.com and will be available to purchase at @harpoonbrewery this Friday, 3/8/24.”

Beyond founder Drew Cordeiro added:

“This is an incredible accomplishment. We’ve never had the opportunity to perform in front of 1,000+ people and we’re trending to more than double that number by Friday. Thank you to everyone that continues to support Beyond Wrestling!”