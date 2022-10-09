wrestling / News

Beyond Wrestling Open 10.06.2022: Full Results

October 9, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Beyond Wrestling

Episode 40 of the Wrestling Open series was held by Beyond Wrestling on Thursday in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (per PWPonderings) and find a few highlights below.

*Church of Greatness (Brother Greatness, Brother Azure & Brother Somerset) def. Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers, Austin Luke & Reid Walker)

*Clara Carreras def. Tina San Antonio

*Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) def. Markellos Komninos & Greek Ninja

*Ray Jaz def. Corey Dillinger

*CPA def. Percy Ryan

*Bear Boulder def. Rex Lawless

*Tyree Taylor def. Brett Ryan Gosselin

*Alec Price def. Dan Barry

*Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. The Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Kylon King & Ichiban)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Beyond Wrestling, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading