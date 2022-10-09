wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Open 10.06.2022: Full Results
Episode 40 of the Wrestling Open series was held by Beyond Wrestling on Thursday in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (per PWPonderings) and find a few highlights below.
*Church of Greatness (Brother Greatness, Brother Azure & Brother Somerset) def. Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers, Austin Luke & Reid Walker)
*Clara Carreras def. Tina San Antonio
*Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) def. Markellos Komninos & Greek Ninja
*Ray Jaz def. Corey Dillinger
*CPA def. Percy Ryan
*Bear Boulder def. Rex Lawless
*Tyree Taylor def. Brett Ryan Gosselin
*Alec Price def. Dan Barry
*Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. The Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Kylon King & Ichiban)
I just keep getting better at this kick. I just keep getting better looking. #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/v1O5DiBO4T
— Percy Ryan (@PercyRyan8) October 7, 2022
As always, Shook Krew starting their weekend off in the White Eagle! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/kIv4JwDXDh
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 7, 2022
WHAT A DISCUS LARIAT FROM TYREE TAYLOR #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/jEOxviXkkH
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 7, 2022
Rex Lawless slams Boulder! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/TYwda3QFqY
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 7, 2022
SCARY SPIDER BACKDROP FROM DAN BARRY #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/xtRFMgBPCQ
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 7, 2022