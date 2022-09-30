Beyond Wrestling Open Complete Results 09.29.2022: No DQ Match & More

Episode 39 of the Wrestling Open series was held by Beyond Wrestling on September 29 in Worcester, MA. You can find the full results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

*Channing Thomas def. 50 Cal

*Anastasia MorningStar def. Clara Carreras

*Pedro Dones & Mane Event def. Security Inc.

*Bobby Orlando def. Mike Anthony

*The Stetson Ranch Battle Academy

*Gal Barkay def. Jey Mesias

*Miracle Generation def. Nu Graysons & Michael Mistretta

*Aaron Rourke vs. Fancy Ryan Clancy ended in a no contest

*The Brick City Boyz def. To Infinity And Beyond

*No DQ: Alec Price def. Crowbar