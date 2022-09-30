wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Open Complete Results 09.29.2022: No DQ Match & More
Episode 39 of the Wrestling Open series was held by Beyond Wrestling on September 29 in Worcester, MA. You can find the full results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.
*Channing Thomas def. 50 Cal
*Anastasia MorningStar def. Clara Carreras
*Pedro Dones & Mane Event def. Security Inc.
*Bobby Orlando def. Mike Anthony
*The Stetson Ranch Battle Academy
*Gal Barkay def. Jey Mesias
*Miracle Generation def. Nu Graysons & Michael Mistretta
*Aaron Rourke vs. Fancy Ryan Clancy ended in a no contest
*The Brick City Boyz def. To Infinity And Beyond
*No DQ: Alec Price def. Crowbar
Sky-High from Crowbar! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/ECDOa3PCGR
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 30, 2022
Brick City smash Colin Delaney into the mat #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/jKAWYr6jI5
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 30, 2022
World Class Piledriver! @ChanThomasPro #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/OvDS0qWnpn
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) September 30, 2022
