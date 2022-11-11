wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Open Full Results 11.10.2022: Wheeler Yuta vs. Dustin Waller & More
Episode 45 of the Wrestling Open was hosted by Beyond Wrestling on November 10 in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below.
*Brad Hollister, Jay Lyon, Ringleader Midas & Steven Stetson defeated Ichiban, Austin Luke, Marcus Mathers & Kylon King
*The Church of Greatness (Brother Greatness & Anastasia Morningstar) defeated Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga
*Davienne defeated Clara Carreras
*Aaron Rourke defeated Allie Katch
*Paris Van Dale defeated Kennedi Copeland
*Hispanic Mechanics (Jos A & Jos B) defeated Bobby Orlando & Love Doug
*Layla Luciano defeated Tiara James
*B3CCA defeated Elle Valentine
*B3CCA defeated Little Mean Kathleen
*Wheeler Yuta defeated Dustin Waller
They’ll be back. 🍎♠️@beyondwrestling
Stream #WrestlingOpen live on @indiewrestling at 8pm ET.https://t.co/8MzdkK803j #chocopro pic.twitter.com/tdvQBefRuN
— Emi Sakura (@EmiSakura_gtmv) November 11, 2022
B3CCA 2-0 tonight! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/Bl4A8kJ09V
— Andrew Richard (@Darklands729) November 11, 2022
メインイベント！このあとは、配信で楽しんでねー！
Stream #WrestlingOpen live on @indiewrestling at 8pm ET.https://t.co/JyU2AA62rb #chocopro pic.twitter.com/wlZOyS7e9P
— さくらえみ (@sakura_gtmv) November 11, 2022
#WrestlingOpen @ItsDustinWaller looked great tonight. I understand any hesitance by AEW or Impact but I hope such matchups can continue throughout the indie scene. pic.twitter.com/UmuoDLezNN
— nathan hickey (@nathanhickey10) November 11, 2022
