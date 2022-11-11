Beyond Wrestling Open Full Results 11.10.2022: Wheeler Yuta vs. Dustin Waller & More

Episode 45 of the Wrestling Open was hosted by Beyond Wrestling on November 10 in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below.

*Brad Hollister, Jay Lyon, Ringleader Midas & Steven Stetson defeated Ichiban, Austin Luke, Marcus Mathers & Kylon King

*The Church of Greatness (Brother Greatness & Anastasia Morningstar) defeated Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga

*Davienne defeated Clara Carreras

*Aaron Rourke defeated Allie Katch

*Paris Van Dale defeated Kennedi Copeland

*Hispanic Mechanics (Jos A & Jos B) defeated Bobby Orlando & Love Doug

*Layla Luciano defeated Tiara James

*B3CCA defeated Elle Valentine

*B3CCA defeated Little Mean Kathleen

*Wheeler Yuta defeated Dustin Waller