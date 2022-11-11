wrestling / News

Beyond Wrestling Open Full Results 11.10.2022: Wheeler Yuta vs. Dustin Waller & More

November 11, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Beyond Wrestling

Episode 45 of the Wrestling Open was hosted by Beyond Wrestling on November 10 in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below.

*Brad Hollister, Jay Lyon, Ringleader Midas & Steven Stetson defeated Ichiban, Austin Luke, Marcus Mathers & Kylon King

*The Church of Greatness (Brother Greatness & Anastasia Morningstar) defeated Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga

*Davienne defeated Clara Carreras

*Aaron Rourke defeated Allie Katch

*Paris Van Dale defeated Kennedi Copeland

*Hispanic Mechanics (Jos A & Jos B) defeated Bobby Orlando & Love Doug

*Layla Luciano defeated Tiara James

*B3CCA defeated Elle Valentine

*B3CCA defeated Little Mean Kathleen

*Wheeler Yuta defeated Dustin Waller

