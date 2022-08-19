wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Open Results 8.18.22: Beat The Clock, $10k Challenge, More
Beyond Wrestling held its Wrestling Open event on August 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts (h/t to Cagematch.net). You can find the full results of Season 1 Episode 33 and some highlights below.
*The Fancy Nerds defeated Blaxstrom & Mike Skyros
*Locked And Loaded defeated The Hispanic Mechanics
*LMK & Teddy Goodz defeated Primal Fear
*Tyree Taylor defeated Adrien Soriano
*Victor Chase defeated Dustin Waller
*Rip Byson defeated Pedro Dones by Disqualification
*Brad Hollister defeated Mike Gamble
*JCruz defeated Kylon King
*The Shook Crew defeated The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson)
*Beat The Clock Challenge: Ichiban defeated Danny Miles
*$10,000 Challenge: Ichiban vs. Max Caster went to time limit draw
#WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/wlhPZofXM8
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) August 19, 2022
@numberone_dojo lasted the 10 minutes to win @PlatinumMax $10,000 challenge, but Caster with a statement & a challenge This Sunday No Respect $20,000 20 minute time limit #wrestlingopen pic.twitter.com/bl3LfBNOFt
— Matthew Lopez (@Matthew669691) August 19, 2022
was that a DDT? 🤯#WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/WKmHrY42jD
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) August 19, 2022
What a finish! SHOOK KREW FOR THE WIN #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/pBljH9aDF2
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 19, 2022
Big Bacon with an extra big Jackhammer for the win! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/tHy0607UDI
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 19, 2022
