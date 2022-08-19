wrestling / News

Beyond Wrestling Open Results 8.18.22: Beat The Clock, $10k Challenge, More

August 19, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling held its Wrestling Open event on August 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts (h/t to Cagematch.net). You can find the full results of Season 1 Episode 33 and some highlights below.

*The Fancy Nerds defeated Blaxstrom & Mike Skyros

*Locked And Loaded defeated The Hispanic Mechanics

*LMK & Teddy Goodz defeated Primal Fear

*Tyree Taylor defeated Adrien Soriano

*Victor Chase defeated Dustin Waller

*Rip Byson defeated Pedro Dones by Disqualification

*Brad Hollister defeated Mike Gamble

*JCruz defeated Kylon King

*The Shook Crew defeated The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson)

*Beat The Clock Challenge: Ichiban defeated Danny Miles

*$10,000 Challenge: Ichiban vs. Max Caster went to time limit draw

