Beyond Wrestling Open Results 8.18.22: Beat The Clock, $10k Challenge, More

Beyond Wrestling held its Wrestling Open event on August 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts (h/t to Cagematch.net). You can find the full results of Season 1 Episode 33 and some highlights below.

*The Fancy Nerds defeated Blaxstrom & Mike Skyros

*Locked And Loaded defeated The Hispanic Mechanics

*LMK & Teddy Goodz defeated Primal Fear

*Tyree Taylor defeated Adrien Soriano

*Victor Chase defeated Dustin Waller

*Rip Byson defeated Pedro Dones by Disqualification

*Brad Hollister defeated Mike Gamble

*JCruz defeated Kylon King

*The Shook Crew defeated The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson)

*Beat The Clock Challenge: Ichiban defeated Danny Miles

*$10,000 Challenge: Ichiban vs. Max Caster went to time limit draw

@numberone_dojo lasted the 10 minutes to win @PlatinumMax $10,000 challenge, but Caster with a statement & a challenge This Sunday No Respect $20,000 20 minute time limit #wrestlingopen pic.twitter.com/bl3LfBNOFt — Matthew Lopez (@Matthew669691) August 19, 2022

What a finish! SHOOK KREW FOR THE WIN #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/pBljH9aDF2 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 19, 2022