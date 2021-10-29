Beyond Wrestling Owner On Capitalizing On The Forbidden Door, Dark Order Competing On Uncharted Territory

Beyond Wrestling’s Drew Cordeiro recently weighed in on the influx of talent coming through the company and more in a new interview. Cordeiro spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso ahead of tonight’s Uncharted Territory, and you can see highlights below:

On bringing different talent into Beyond Wrestling: “Stylistically, when you look at the bell-to-bell perspective, this is going to be amazing. There is a lot of talk about the ‘Forbidden Door,’ and Jeff Cobb is coming off this incredible run in the G1 for New Japan. And after seeing Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty get their ‘All Elite’ graphic, it’s only a matter of time before we see the same for Wheeler Yuta. This is a match that’s going to have my undivided attention. This is the true spirit of independent wrestling. It’s a really cool time in wrestling right now, and a match like this is going to capitalize on that.”

On John Silver and Alex Reynolds returning to the company for this week’s show: “John Silver and Alex Reynolds cut their teeth in Beyond, and they’re back. We’re lucky to have access to so many different athletes. WWE has made it so nobody else works with them, and that’s their decision, but AEW is different. Even on their television platform, AEW endorses other companies. On an independent level, AEW adds more credibility to us.”