wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Perfection Or Vanity Full Results 02.26.2023: IWTV World Tag Team Title Match with Violence Is Forever vs. Miracle Generation & More
The Perfection Or Vanity show was hosted by Beyond Wrestling on February 26 in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and find some highlights below.
* Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) defeated Thomas Santell
* Bobby Orlando defeated Aaron Rourke, Ichiban & Desmond Cole
* Clara Carreras vs Shannon Levangie finished in a no contest
* Ray Jaz defeated Ricky Shane Page
* Allie Katch defeated Love, Doug
* Teddy Goodz & Little Mean Kathleen defeated Allie Katch & Love, Doug
* Slade defeated Andy Brown
* Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristan Thai) defeated The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon)
* Max Caster defeated CPA
* Willow Nightingale defeated Don Barry
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Ryan Clancy
* IWTV World Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)
MOMMA TAKES FLIGHT @TheBobbyOrlando #PerfectionOrVanity pic.twitter.com/3kBWzusI4k
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 27, 2023
#PerfectionOrVanity @AllieKATCH pic.twitter.com/QJTrS9Oy2O
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) February 27, 2023
Nice Back Elbow @thedanbarry @willowwrestles @beyondwrestling #PerfectionorVanity pic.twitter.com/XyMh033Gsw
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 27, 2023
THEY FUCKING DID IT!!!!! MIRACLE GENERATION are your NEW IWTV World Tag Champs following POWER PLEX in an INSANT CLASSIC WITH VIF! #PerfectionOrVanity @LittleKylon pic.twitter.com/ROLI1USULN
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Weighs In On Mercedes Mone & KAIRI’s NJPW Battle In The Valley Match, Mone Living Her Dream
- Jim Ross On Why He Dislikes Using Race In Storylines, Johnny Ace Angling For His Talent Relations Job In 2003
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reveals What WWE’s Plans Were For Him
- Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week