Beyond Wrestling Perfection Or Vanity Full Results 02.26.2023: IWTV World Tag Team Title Match with Violence Is Forever vs. Miracle Generation & More

The Perfection Or Vanity show was hosted by Beyond Wrestling on February 26 in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and find some highlights below.

* Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) defeated Thomas Santell

* Bobby Orlando defeated Aaron Rourke, Ichiban & Desmond Cole

* Clara Carreras vs Shannon Levangie finished in a no contest

* Ray Jaz defeated Ricky Shane Page

* Allie Katch defeated Love, Doug

* Teddy Goodz & Little Mean Kathleen defeated Allie Katch & Love, Doug

* Slade defeated Andy Brown

* Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristan Thai) defeated The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon)

* Max Caster defeated CPA

* Willow Nightingale defeated Don Barry

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Ryan Clancy

* IWTV World Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)