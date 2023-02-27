wrestling / News

Beyond Wrestling Perfection Or Vanity Full Results 02.26.2023: IWTV World Tag Team Title Match with Violence Is Forever vs. Miracle Generation & More

February 27, 2023
The Perfection Or Vanity show was hosted by Beyond Wrestling on February 26 in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and find some highlights below.

* Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) defeated Thomas Santell
* Bobby Orlando defeated Aaron Rourke, Ichiban & Desmond Cole
* Clara Carreras vs Shannon Levangie finished in a no contest
* Ray Jaz defeated Ricky Shane Page
* Allie Katch defeated Love, Doug
* Teddy Goodz & Little Mean Kathleen defeated Allie Katch & Love, Doug
* Slade defeated Andy Brown
* Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristan Thai) defeated The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon)
* Max Caster defeated CPA
* Willow Nightingale defeated Don Barry
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Ryan Clancy
* IWTV World Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)

