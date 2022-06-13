Beyond Wrestling Please Come Back Results: Alec Prince Battles Buff Busick, More

Beyond Wrestling held their Beyond Wrestling vs Wrestling Open event Please Come Back on Sunday night, with Biff Busick battling Alec Price and more. You can see the results for the show, which aired live on IWTV, below per Fightful:

* Allie Katch def. B3CCA

* Brick City Boyz and Bear Country def. Shook Crew, CPA and Dan Barry

* Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & BRG) def. Teddy Goodz & Little Mean Kathleen

* Ray Jaz def. Thomas Santell

* Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Tag Team Tournament Opening Round Match: Fancy Nerds (Fancy Ryan Clancy & Thomas Santell) def. Jersey Legends (Ray Jaz & Tony Vincita)

* Channing Thomas def. SLADE via disqualification

* Willow Nightingale def. Rex Lawless

* Rickey Shane Page def. Tyree Taylor

* $10,000 10 Minute Challenge: Max Caster def. Ichiban

* Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) def. Waves and Curls (Traevon Jordan & Jaylen Brandyn)

* Alec Price def. Biff Busick