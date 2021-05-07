wrestling / News

Beyond Wrestling Project Reality Results: Lee Moriarty vs. Wheeler Yuta For IWTV Title

May 7, 2021
Beyond Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling held its Project Reality event yesterday at The White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The show featured wrestlers from various promotions, with Lee Moriarty and Wheeler Yuta squaring off for the IWTV title in the main event.

Here are the results from the show, courtesy of PWPonderings:

* Chris Dickinson def. Ted Goodz

* Alec Price def. Edith Surreal

* Robo The Punjabi Lion def. 1 Called Manders

* Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo) def. Pretty Proper (Victor Benjamin and Lady Frost)

* Matt Makowski def. Cam Zagami

* Matt Makowski def. Richard Holliday

* Aaron Rourke def. Solo Darling

*Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando and Bryce Donovan) def. Rex Lawless and Mike Verna

* Kimber Lee def. Masha Slamovich

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship Match: Wheeler YUTA def. Lee Moriarty

