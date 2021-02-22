Beyond Wrestling Returning This Week With Signature Series Show

Beyond Wrestling is set to make its return this week, debuting a new show called Signature Series. Beyond Wrestling owner Drew Cordeiro spoke with SI and confirmed that the promotion will launch The Signature Series on February 25th. The show will stream on IWTV over the next six weeks, airing Thursdays at 8 PM ET. The shows air from the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey.

“We’ve been sitting back and watching the direction that independent wrestling has taken, and this is the right time to return,” Cordeiro told the outlet. “People are going to really enjoy what they’re about to see.”

He added, “We were able to figure out what the independent wrestling scene was lacking, and put together a series focused on a specific style of technical wrestling. Traditional technical independent wrestling is being overlooked, and tag team wrestling is always overlooked on the independent wrestling scene, and we’re going to highlight both. We’re also going to able to feature women’s wrestling, heavyweight wrestling, intergender wrestling, and hardcore wrestling.”

Beyond required negative COVID-19 tests for talent and staff to be involved with the series, which will be centered around a “Greatest Rivals Round Robin” tournament featuring Chris Dickinson, Tony Deppen, Wheeler YUTA, and Matt Makowski. Also set for the series are Trish Adora, Jordan Oliver, Matthew Justice vs. SLADE in a no-disqualification bout, and the tag team :”Tournament for Tomorrow.”

“One of the things that’s been missing from no-fan shows is the atmosphere,” said Cordeiro. “There is no energy, there is no environment. Beyond Wrestling started doing no-fan shows in 2009, and that’s because I had been involved in professional wrestling and backyard wrestling. The wrestlers that were professionally trained kept coming back to do the backyard shows, and that’s because of the freedom of the performance and the camaraderie of having the wrestlers ringside. That environment creates a legitimate competition where everyone wants to out-do each other. We innovated this genre out of choice in 2009. With The Signature Series, this is our chance to show everybody what it’s all about.”