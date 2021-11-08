Beyond Wrestling Reverse The Curse Results: Jeff Cobb Faces Wheeler Yuta, More

Beyond Wrestling held their Reverse the Curse show in Somerville, Massachusetts on Sunday featuring Jeff Cobb vs. Wheeler Yuta and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Pre-Show: Club Cam (Aaron Rourke, Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) (w/Cam Zagami) def. A Very Good Lehigh Valley Wrestling Trio (A Very Good Professional Wrestler, Dan Champion & Lucky 13)

– Brody King def. Ryan Galeone

Brody hits the Gonzo Bomb for the W #ReverseTheCurse pic.twitter.com/V9If6avCPs — RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) November 7, 2021

– Alisha Edwards def. Kaia McKenna

– The Administration (Damian Adams, Pedro Dones & Tina San Antonio) def. Goodfellas (Mike Verna & Rex Muscarella) & Willow Nightingale

– B3CCA def. Jody Threat

– Kings Of The District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) def. Suge D & Trish Adora

– Matt Cardona def. Ted Goodz

– Jeff Cobb def. Wheeler Yuta

and just like that Cobb is back in control #ReverseTheCurse pic.twitter.com/yO12ywcQG9 — RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) November 7, 2021

– Kennedi Copeland def. Heidi Howitzer

– Masha Slamovich def. 1 Called Manders

– Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)

– Megan Bayne def. Max The Impaler

– Alec Price def. Rickey Shane Page