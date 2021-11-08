wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Reverse The Curse Results: Jeff Cobb Faces Wheeler Yuta, More
Beyond Wrestling held their Reverse the Curse show in Somerville, Massachusetts on Sunday featuring Jeff Cobb vs. Wheeler Yuta and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Pre-Show: Club Cam (Aaron Rourke, Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) (w/Cam Zagami) def. A Very Good Lehigh Valley Wrestling Trio (A Very Good Professional Wrestler, Dan Champion & Lucky 13)
– Brody King def. Ryan Galeone
Brody hits the Gonzo Bomb for the W #ReverseTheCurse pic.twitter.com/V9If6avCPs
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) November 7, 2021
– Alisha Edwards def. Kaia McKenna
– The Administration (Damian Adams, Pedro Dones & Tina San Antonio) def. Goodfellas (Mike Verna & Rex Muscarella) & Willow Nightingale
– B3CCA def. Jody Threat
– Kings Of The District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) def. Suge D & Trish Adora
– Matt Cardona def. Ted Goodz
Matt Cardona kinda rules. Don’t tell anyone. #ReverseTheCurse pic.twitter.com/uEsWxM5X6X
— Reindeer Rach (@RachaelMDK) November 7, 2021
– Jeff Cobb def. Wheeler Yuta
and just like that Cobb is back in control #ReverseTheCurse pic.twitter.com/yO12ywcQG9
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) November 7, 2021
– Kennedi Copeland def. Heidi Howitzer
– Masha Slamovich def. 1 Called Manders
– Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
big meaty cannonball #ReverseTheCurse pic.twitter.com/jIZIuPWVZY
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) November 8, 2021
– Megan Bayne def. Max The Impaler
Spear @_theyaremax_ @themeganbayne #ReverseTheCurse pic.twitter.com/PTKGNIEtB9
— Scottify (@scottyda78) November 8, 2021
– Alec Price def. Rickey Shane Page
