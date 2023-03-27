Beyond Wrestling Test Of Time Results 3.26.23: Joey Janela Battles Bobby Orlando In the Main Event, More

Beyond Wrestling held its latest show Test of Time on Sunday night, with Joey Janela in action and more. You can see the full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Cagematch):

* Steven Stetson def. Dezmond Cole

* Rex Lawless & Willow Nightingale def. LMK & Teddy Goodz (11:11)

* Ray Jaz def. Alex Coughlin (9:25)

* Ichiban def. Dan Barry (10:04)

* Milk Chocolate def. Wasted Youth (10:06)

* Brad Hollister def. Gnarls Garvin (11:19)

* Aaron Rourke & B3CCA def. BestBros (17:11)

* Megan Bayne def. Clara Carreras (1:15)

Shannon LeVangie was the guest referee.

* Ryan Clancy def. Tracy Williams (8:35)

* Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) def. Rickey Shane Page (8:11)

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation def. Above The Rest (14:04)

* Bobby Orlando def. Joey Janela (26:11)