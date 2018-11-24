Beyond Wrestling TFT Night 1 Results 11.24.18

Credit Adam Cardoza and: Pwinsider.com

Beyond’s yearly TFT is a “Tag Effin’ Tournament” in 2019. Tonight, we go through the first round of 16 teams with a special attraction match between Orange Cassidy and Stokely Hathaway!

Match 1: The Beaver Boys (Jon Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs Aeroform (Louis Lynden & Flip Kendrick): It’s Aeroform’s first time back in Beyond since 2014! Flip Kendrick is as advertised. The Beaver Boys try to keep Lyndon isolated for much of this. Flip with the hot tag. Near fall after a code red/yakuza kick combo on Reynolds. The Boys almost wrap it up with a double flipping ddt on Lyndon. Some good near falls from both teams until The Beaver Boys hit their double cradle driver on Kendrick for the pin. Couple of rough spots in the early going but this match heated up nice to a good finish. Winners: The Beaver Boys

Match 2: F.I.S.T (Tony Deppen & Travis Huckabee) vs The Jollyville Fuckits (Nasty Russ Myers & T-Money): It’s another Beyond return as the Jollyville Fuckits haven’t been in a Beyond ring since 2012. Deppen seems to think he’s a much bigger man. T-Money and Russ toss him around and prove otherwise. F.I.S.T. finally takes back over and starts getting some heelish tandem heat on Myers. T-Money with the hot tag but he’s cut off. Deppen and Huckabee work the leg and nearly get the tap with a stretch muffler. T-Money with a pounce, lays out Huckabee. Deppen is tossed to the outside. Myers with a cannonball elbow to Huckabee but Deppen low blows T-Money and rolls up Myers to advance. A very fun match here. I’d love to see Jollyville work a match in Beyond’s New England stomping grounds sometime soon. Winners: F.I.S.T.

Match 3: Pretty Proper (Victor Benjamin & Lady Frost) vs Mike Verna & Rex Lawless: Milk Chocolate (Randy Summers and Brandon Watts) ambushes Victor Benjamin during his entrance and hits Lady Frost with a double stomp ddt. Verna and Lawless run them off. They cut a promo that their mutual trainers would be disappointed in their actions. Verna and Lawless challenge Milk Chocolate since their original opponents are out. We have a match.

Match 3 (for real this time): Milk Chocolate (Randy Summers & Brandon Watts) vs Mike Verna & Rex Lawless: Both members of Milk Chocolate have spent time on the shelf over the last year and have come back to Beyond with a new (terrible) attitude. This is a fight from the getgo, Verna and Lawless use their size and strength to their advantage. Lawless gets a near fall on a full Nelson backbreaker powerbomb combo. Milk Chocolate fighting back with a flurry of strikes and kicks nearly takes down Lawless. Summers tags Lawless with a low blow while Watts was cornered and rolls him up for the pin. Good match but low blows seem to be in-season today? Winners: Milk Chocolate

Match 4: American Strong (Jay Freddie & Rory Gulak) vs Viking War Party (Warhorse Jake Parnell & Alex Herzog): American Strong is in control through the open of this. Herzog comes in to clean house but it’s mostly Parnell in the ring with American Strong. Miscommunication where Parnell dropkicks Herzog leads to a near fall on a german suplex. Freddie with a shining wizard to Parnell and Herzog is almost pinned again. Herzog catches Freddie into a powerbomb and the Warhorse adds a top rope dropkick on the way down to get the pin. Winners: Viking War Party

Match 5: Orange Cassidy vs Stokely Hathaway: After a victory a few weeks ago against Ultramantis Black, Stokely’s return to a wrestling ring continues. Orange never takes his hands out of his pockets and dodges and rolls through most of Hathaway’s offense for several minutes. Official Bryce Remsburg hits a head scissors on Orange, prompting Stokely to try to hit one unsuccessfully several times. Hathaway leaves the ring, grabs a mic and tries to get out the fight and eat wings instead. Bryce almost counts him out and Stokely suddenly mounts an offense of a spinning back elbow, a 3 amigos suplex combo. Hathaway keeps saying he’s going to hit a Red Arrow but Orange inches away. Cassidy hits the orange mist and the slowest destroyer ever on the apron. Miraculously, Hathaway no sells it and hits a dive and spear for a near fall. Orange catches Stokely going for the red arrow again with a 2nd rope chokeslam but Hathaway rolls him up for the pin. This was a lot of goofy BS but also a lot of fun. Winner: Stokely Hathaway

Match 6: Cam Zagami & Brian Milonas vs No New Friends (Kevin Lee Davidson & Danny Adams): KLD impressed at the last Beyond tryout and drove 18 hours with his tag partner from Nebraska to make this match. Milonas and Davidson want a fight and Zagami eats several corner splashes as they try to get at eat other. Milonas catches KLD’s leapfrog into a powerbomb…wow! Adams takes a ton of heat from Milonas and Cam. KLD and Milonas finally face off but KLD is tossed to the outside. Milonas hits a superplex on Adams that Cam follows with a moonsault for the pin. This was okay but I felt like these teams could have had more chemistry as the match went on. Winners: Cam Zagami & Brian Milonas

Match 7: Massage Crew (Dorian Graves & VSK) vs Shook Crew (Max Caster & Bryce Donovan w/ Bobby Orlando): Shook Crew attack’s before the bell with low blows. Near fall on Graves right away. Shook Crew keeps Graves in the ring, running interference on VSK and Orlando interferes at a couple of points. VSK tags in and cleans house, following with a pair of tope suicidas. Near fall after Shook Crew blatantly double teams VSK with a spinebuster kneedrop combo. Bobby Orlando hits the ring but Johnny Cockstrong runs him off. Donovan with a facebuster to VSK for a near fall. VSK reverses into a piledriver and a oil-assisted corner body slide. Caster tries to roll them up but eats a Shatter Machine and Massage Force wins! I love this team when the massage gimmicks are minimal and they get to be a Force in the ring. Winners: Massage Force

Match 8: Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson & Jaka) vs The Hooligans (Devon & Mason Cutter): This is a huge brawl from the start. Hooligans with a cool corkscrew senton on both their opponents stacked. Doom Patrol battles back and double teams Mason for a bit. Dickinson with a brutal kick to the back of Mason’s head. Dickinson hits Devon with a piledriver on the outside and they are firmly in control. Mason Cutter is pretty much in a handicap match here. Devon finally recovers, gets Jaka down on the outside and Dickinson is in trouble, getting pummeled with chops, strikes and a massive corner cannonball. Doom Patrol goes for their Death Trap electric chair chokeslam finish but Devon fights up and lays out Dickinson. A Stunner and top rope blockbuster to Jaka and there’s the pin! Wow! What an upset! This was very one-sided until the last minute comeback. Winners: The Hooligans

Main Event: Hot Wheelz (Tracy Williams & Wheeler Yuta) vs SADKAMPF (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku): Garrini and Williams test each other with strikes and holds, until Ku breaks up an abdominal stretch. Yuta wants some Ku. Good fast paced technical wrestling and takedowns here. Yuta takes a shot at Garrini. Ku takes a shot at Hot Sauce. It breaks down into a brawl. Yuta is getting picked apart with slaps and stomps but he is intense and fighting back. Ku working Yuta’s ankle. Williams is in and we get an extended striking battle with Ku. Yuta finally recovers and they double team Ku for a near fall off a DVD. Garrini gets in and catches a Yuta springboard into a rear naked choke. Williams tries to kick Garrini out of it but he refuses to let go. Williams with a tear drop suplex on Ku to save Yuta. Incredible piledriver, powerbomb into a back cracker combo but Yuta gets the ropes. Williams with an octopus stretch on Ku while Yuta gets Garrini in a STF. Tracy Williams with a piledriver on Ku and that’s the pin! This was incredible. Great showing from everyone in the ring here. Awesome match to close the show. Winners: Hot Wheelz

But we’re not done? Static breaks down and the lights go out in the room. Lights up and druids surround the ring. Hallowicked is here to challenge Tracy Williams for the Powerbomb TV Independent Wrestling Championship (for the glory of Nazmaldun). Williams tells Wicked to bring it but his druids ambush Hot Sauce. Hallowicked is in top and beating Williams senseless. The show ends with Hallowicked standing tall over the champ.

Very curious to see what happens tomorrow night in Worcester when Tournament for Tomorrow continues!