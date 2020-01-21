Beyond Wrestling to Film Network Pilot in March

– Beyond Wrestling will be filming a pilot for a network to kick off March. The company announced on IndependentWrestling.tv that they’ve been approved to shoot a network pilot on March 1st.

You can see the full announcement below:

BEYOND WRESTLING RECEIVES THUMBS UP FOR “NETWORK PILOT”

Independent wrestling powerhouse, Beyond Wrestling, has been given the green light to film a special “network pilot” on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts.

Last year, the New England-based promotion caught the attention of the professional wrestling industry with their weekly live series, Uncharted Territory, which streamed live every week on IndependentWrestling.TV. Uncharted Territory’s two-season run featured thirty-one episodes in total and was widely acclaimed by by critics and fans alike. The success of Uncharted Territory caught the attention of multiple distribution platforms and investors, resulting in this opportunity.

“Our popularity exploded in 2019,” says Beyond Wrestling owner Drew Cordeiro. “When we first started taping matches in a garage in Elyria, Ohio in 2009 I would have never imagined how big Beyond Wrestling would become. Each day we grow our YouTube channel with millions of fans from around the world watching. IWTV.LIVE continues to be an incredible partner for premium live streaming content, but we must explore all options in the name of further distribution.

With over two million YouTube subscribers and a live event presence in multiple major American markets, Beyond Wrestling has long been a the vanguard of the booming independent wrestling scene, and 2020 is poised to be their biggest year yet.

Tickets for the historic taping go on sale this Friday, January 24, 2020 at noon EST.