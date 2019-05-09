wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Uncharted 10th Anniversary Show Results: Joey Janela vs. Matt Cross, More
– Beyond Wrestling held their latest episode of Uncharted Territory on Wednesday night in Worcester, Massachusetts. The results of the show were, per Fightful:
* Johnny Cockstrong, Matt Cross, Johnny Hardway Nicholas Kaye, Eric Corvis, Chase Burnett, Zayn Silver, Jefferson Saint, Anthony Stone, & Ricky Shane Page help celebrate Beyond’s 10 Year Anniversary. Chris Dickinson interrupts and calls out Josh Briggs.
* Chris Dickinson def. Chris Briggs.
* Discovery Gauntlet: Thomas Santell vs Brad Hollister.
* Johnny Cockstrong, Hardway Nicholas Kaye, Eric Corvis def. Chase Burnett, Zayn Silver & Jefferson Saint.
* Joey Janela def. Matt Cross.
* IWTV Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) def. Jordynne Grace.
* Death Match: Ricky Shane Page def. Eric Ryan.
