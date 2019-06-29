Beyond Wrestling – Uncharted Territory Episode 10 Review  

Previously on Uncharted Territory: Episode 9 Review

Match Results

Tom Lawlor defeated John Silver by submission @ ~11 mins.

– a great fast-paced opening match that set the tone of intensity for the big night of matches ahead.

Beyond Discovery Gauntlet: Thomas Santell defeated “Smart” Mark Sterling by submission @ ~12 mins.

– a good test for Santell who seems almost unbeatable at this point, and unbeatably popular too!

Ken Doane defeated Cam Zagami by pinfall @ ~4 mins.

– Zagami tried to impromptu step back in the ring from a long lay off, but Doane was too big and too ready.

Top Dogs defeated Allie Kat & Solo Darling by pinfall @ ~13 mins.

– a good continuation of the bubbling hatred between these two teams.

Josh Briggs defeated Chuck O’Neil by disqualification @ 7:10

– a heated match where the legit submissions of O’Neil proved to be too much for the big Briggs.

Chris Dickinson defeated Josh Alexander by pinfall @ 16:24

– another brutal encounter to help sharpen the steel of Dickinson’s resolve as he continues trying for his upcoming dream match against Daisuke Sekimoto.

Shawn Spears defeated Orange Cassidy by pinfall @ ~13 mins.

– Spears learned more in 10 minutes from Cassidy about how to mix comedy and pure wrestling to stir up a crowd than he did in years at NXT.

Episode Summary

This week we get Joey Janela with a “live microphone” since regular ring announcer Rich Paladino is away, and apparently we’re getting an uncensored Bad Boy hosting the entire episode.

Janela doesn’t give any kind of speech though, he sticks to the job at hand and decently hypes up Tom Lawlor and John Silver before the opening match on what is definitely one of the bigger episodes of the season. And it was a solid match to set the tone, with Silver as the pace car for the night with the relentless combo moves, violent strikes, and feats of strength.

We get the customary Cam Zagami interview with the challenger for the Discovery Gauntlet, as a very Genius-y “Smart” Mark Sterling praises his opponent and holder of the Gauntlet, Thomas Santell, for being nerdy like him, but I think his smarmy praise was a tad disingenuous. Speaking of thinly veiled, Janela chimes in with an insult on David Starr’s growing bald spot, which seemed uncalled for.

We learn that in 2001, Sterling and Santell wrestled their very first pro-wrestling match against each other. And that familiarity certainly allowed Sterling to give Santell his toughest challenge, hitting back-to-back piledrivers that had the audience almost in tears that the 5-0 streak was coming to an end. However, Santell prevailed with his Sugar Free submission hold yet again to guarantee he will return to defend the Gauntlet again next week.

After the match, Santell gives sideline interviewer Cam Zagami a pep talk, encouraging him to stand up for himself against Ken Doane who’d “bullied” him last week. Seemingly just by the sound of his name, Doane comes out to accept the challenge of a still-suited Zagami.

Using a hit-and-run strategy, Cam tried some trickery and quick shots to get a flash win over his much larger, and widely despised, opponent. Unfortunately, that doesn’t work for long, and Doane used his powerful punches to knock Cam out.

Out next are the newly christened Tog Dogs of Davienne and Skylar, with matching leather jackets and and dark shades, going up against Allie Kat and one of Uncharted Territory’s breakout stars Solo Darling. These two teams have had a bubbling rivalry the past few weeks, and this match happening was academic.The villains isolated the cat-like un-hateable Allie, but when Solo was able to get in she was close on multiple occasions from ending it with her Sharp-Stinger submission. However, they eventually – and literally – tied Darling up outside of the ring and the dogs hit their combination powerbomb finisher on the Kat.

The “very personal” match was up next, as it’s been the former UFC fighter O’Neil, who has called out the roster for weeks as not being as legit as him, included the recently back from injury Beyond mainstay, Briggs. On commentary during most of his rehab, Briggs has become a very likeable personality in contrast to the cocky O’Neil, and so there is definitely some nervousness in the crowd over whether or not Briggs is even ready to be back in the ring, especially against someone so dangerous. If he was able to hit his big time power moves to defeat the MMA-stylings of O’Neal that would really purge the emotions of the audience. Only, Briggs gets caught in a leg bar and even when he reaches the ropes O’Neil refuses to let go (like would be the case in the octagon) and the referee calls for the bell… for a disqualification.

Josh Alexander makes his return to America after two years of visa issues, and slams head-first into the Chris Dickinson march to Americanrana. As one who’s familiar with both veterans would expect, this was a battle of attrition, as they say, with neither man gaining much of an advantage despite throwing skin-ripping chops and landing mat-rattling drops.

Finally, after a back-body drop that shakes up an angry Alexander to pop back up to his feet and charge, Dickinson hits a decapitating lariat that gets him the hard-earned victory.

In the main event, beloved Beyond enigma Orange Cassidy went one-on-one with the once Tye Dillinger, and now AEW bound Shawn Spears. The high profile presence of the more mainstream figure would make one think there were some extra eyeballs on Uncharted Territory this week, and so they’re all going to bask in the visual delights of a once-in-a-generation talent in Cassidy, who often refuses to take off his sunglasses while wrestling. Spears might have got the slippery win at the end, using the ropes for leverage, but Orange Cassidy shines brightest once again.

Move of the Night

Orange Cassidy took the hands of Spears and put them in HIS pockets, which is the opposite of his own usual hands-in-pockets offensive strategy. Amazingly, Spears hands got stuck in the pockets!

Shock of the Night

Shawn Spears took off his hoodie in the early moments of his match against Orange Cassidy to reveal a truly insulting “I Prefer Apples” shirt. Not cool.

Episode MVP

Orange Cassidy

While former the NXT mid-carder Spears might be the mainstream attention grabber for this episode, it’s Orange Cassidy who is the John Cena of Beyond Wrestling. And much like Cena, everyone who gets in the ring with Cassidy has potentially the best match of their career in front of the most invested of crowds (… I just realized we’re never going to see Cena vs. Cassidy one day, are we?).

Best Match

Dickinson vs. Alexander

If you like hard-hitting in-ring action from two guys who won’t give an inch, so they’ve got to hammer, chop and bulldoze it out of each other… and I mean, if you’ve read this far and you’re not the kind of person who is into that ’90s All Japan / ’00s Ring of Honor athleticism in your pro-wrestling, than I’m confused… and thus I urge you to be like me and watch this match!

How Did It All End?

Joey Janela announces that he’s going to wrestle next week rather than ring announce, but before he leaves, looks into the camera and addresses his most hated rival, David Starr, telling him if he’s got something to say to come and say it to his face at Uncharted Territory, and hints at another match between the two at Beyond’s upcoming annual signature event – Americanrana.