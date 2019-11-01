wrestling / News

Beyond Wrestling – Uncharted Territory Results 10.31.19: Nick Gage vs. Mance Warner, More

November 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling

– Beyond Wrestling held its latest episode of Uncharted Territory in Worcester, Massachusetts last night, headlined by Nick Gage vs. Mance Warner. The show streamed on independentwrestling.tv, and results are below per Fightful:

Dark Match: John Silver def. Josh Briggs

– Leyla Hirsch defeats Jody Threat

– Thomas Santell def. Wheeler YUTA

– Harlow O’Hara & The Batiri (Kodama & Obariyon) def. Anthony Greene & The Platinum Hunnies (Angel Sinclair & Ava Everett)

– Puf def. Kevin Blackwood

– Team Tremendous (Bill Carr & Dan Barry) def. The Bird And The Bee (Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale)

– Discovery Gauntlet: Nemesis (Matt Makowski) def. Tony Deppen

– Team Pazuzu (Chris Dickinson & Pinkie Sanchez) def. Gaytanic Panic (Danhausen & Effy)

100,000 Thumbtacks Match: Nick Gage def. Mance Warner

