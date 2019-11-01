Beyond Wrestling – Uncharted Territory Results 10.31.19: Nick Gage vs. Mance Warner, More

– Beyond Wrestling held its latest episode of Uncharted Territory in Worcester, Massachusetts last night, headlined by Nick Gage vs. Mance Warner. The show streamed on independentwrestling.tv, and results are below per Fightful:

– Dark Match: John Silver def. Josh Briggs

– Leyla Hirsch defeats Jody Threat

– Thomas Santell def. Wheeler YUTA

– Harlow O’Hara & The Batiri (Kodama & Obariyon) def. Anthony Greene & The Platinum Hunnies (Angel Sinclair & Ava Everett)

– Puf def. Kevin Blackwood

– Team Tremendous (Bill Carr & Dan Barry) def. The Bird And The Bee (Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale)

– Discovery Gauntlet: Nemesis (Matt Makowski) def. Tony Deppen

– Team Pazuzu (Chris Dickinson & Pinkie Sanchez) def. Gaytanic Panic (Danhausen & Effy)

– 100,000 Thumbtacks Match: Nick Gage def. Mance Warner

Lost power at home, but continued to stream #UnchartedTerritory on my phone because when you’ve got Team Tremendous vs Bird & the Bee, Team Pazuzu vs Gaytanic Panic, and Nick Gage & Mance Warner in a 100,000 thumbtack match… you make it work Perfect show pic.twitter.com/p43l3VR8hL — Governor Lil Buttonhausen (@ForkedPgh) November 1, 2019

Don’t know if it was @beyondwrestling or @ManceWarner’s call (perhaps both?), but thank you for going with the Skynyrd version of “Simple Man” – #UnchartedTerritory #OleMancer pic.twitter.com/BTj9SpXO5G — H҉A҉S҉H҉ B҉R҉O҉ J҉O҉N҉E҉S҉ – Evan (@hashbrojones) November 1, 2019