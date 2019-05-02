Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory Results 5.1.19: LAX vs. Best Friends, More

May 2, 2019 | Posted by

– Beyond Wrestling held their latest Uncharted Territory show on Wednesday night, with LAX facing Best Friends and more. The show airs live on Independentwrestling.TV and the results are below per Fightful:

* LAX (Santana & Ortiz) def. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & TRENT?).

* Discovery Gauntlet: Thomas Santell def. LD Mantis Montesanti.

* Solo Darling def. Penelope Ford, Ashley Vox, and Veda Scott.

* Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Beefcake) def. Milk Chocolate (Randy Summers & Brandon Watts).

Chuck O’Neil cuts a promo.

* Kris Statlander def. The Whisper.

* SLITHER (Chris Dickinson & Joey Janela) def. The Beaver Boys (John Silver & Anthony Reynolds).