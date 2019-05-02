wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory Results 5.1.19: LAX vs. Best Friends, More
– Beyond Wrestling held their latest Uncharted Territory show on Wednesday night, with LAX facing Best Friends and more. The show airs live on Independentwrestling.TV and the results are below per Fightful:
* LAX (Santana & Ortiz) def. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & TRENT?).
LAX showing what teamwork is all about. @SantanaLAX @Ortiz5150 #UnchartedTerritory @beyondwrestling | @indiewrestling
▶️ https://t.co/42rQ9Ptp8U pic.twitter.com/WjZBO89wm3
— AlanJG (@AllanJG9) May 2, 2019
* Discovery Gauntlet: Thomas Santell def. LD Mantis Montesanti.
* Solo Darling def. Penelope Ford, Ashley Vox, and Veda Scott.
* Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Beefcake) def. Milk Chocolate (Randy Summers & Brandon Watts).
BIG splash from Bear Country! #UnchartedTerritory @beyondwrestlinghttps://t.co/1yJefvZtiv @indiewrestling
Use code: UNCHARTED for 20 days free on sign-up! pic.twitter.com/QhcUqExNet
— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) May 2, 2019
Chuck O’Neil cuts a promo.
* Kris Statlander def. The Whisper.
Savage piledriver from @callmekrisstat! #UnchartedTerritory @beyondwrestlinghttps://t.co/1yJefvZtiv @indiewrestling
Use code: UNCHARTED for 20 days free on sign-up! pic.twitter.com/Z8OQXKlsef
— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) May 2, 2019
* SLITHER (Chris Dickinson & Joey Janela) def. The Beaver Boys (John Silver & Anthony Reynolds).
Fireman's carry German suplex from Slither!! @DirtyDickinson @JANELABABY #UnchartedTerritory @beyondwrestlinghttps://t.co/1yJefvZtiv @indiewrestling
Use code: UNCHARTED for 20 days free on sign-up! pic.twitter.com/wkBJB8cRb1
— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) May 2, 2019
Lawn Dart!! @SilverNumber1 #UnchartedTerritory @beyondwrestlinghttps://t.co/1yJefvZtiv @indiewrestling
Use code: UNCHARTED for 20 days free on sign-up! pic.twitter.com/sqjQxttnW2
— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) May 2, 2019
