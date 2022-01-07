Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open Results 1.6.21: Alec Price vs. Love Doug Main Events

Beyond Wrestling held the first of its Wrestling Open events on Thursday, with Alec Price vs. Love Doug in the main event and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* B3CCA def. Little Mean Kathleen

* Ryan Clancy def. Gal Barkay

* Bobby Orlando def. Rex Lawless

* Antonio Zambrano def. Eel O’Neal

* Edith Surreal def. Armani Kayos

* Teddy Goodz def. Elijah Six

* Ray Jaz def. Jora Johl

* The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vs. The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) went to a time limit draw

* Alec Price def. Love Doug

Man I had to just let this gif run, this match is fucking@LoveDoug_ @ThePrizeCityOG #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/lE2kttOAEn — 🎬That Rose of St. Olaf🌹 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 7, 2022