Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open Results 1.6.21: Alec Price vs. Love Doug Main Events
Beyond Wrestling held the first of its Wrestling Open events on Thursday, with Alec Price vs. Love Doug in the main event and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:
* B3CCA def. Little Mean Kathleen
* Ryan Clancy def. Gal Barkay
* Bobby Orlando def. Rex Lawless
* Antonio Zambrano def. Eel O’Neal
* Edith Surreal def. Armani Kayos
* Teddy Goodz def. Elijah Six
* Ray Jaz def. Jora Johl
* The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vs. The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) went to a time limit draw
* Alec Price def. Love Doug
Man I had to just let this gif run, this match is fucking@LoveDoug_ @ThePrizeCityOG #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/lE2kttOAEn
— 🎬That Rose of St. Olaf🌹 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 7, 2022
#WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/TyNks8anES
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) January 7, 2022
I’m really liking this whole #WrestlingOpen concept by @beyondwrestling ! I’m excited to see where all of this goes. Oh, also that’s @teddygoodz and junk pic.twitter.com/HKdH0uvbsp
— cheap heat apparel (@heat_cheap) January 7, 2022
Well DAMN!@TedGoodz @Elijah6ix1 #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/EhUFeyjBfU
— 🎬That Rose of St. Olaf🌹 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 7, 2022
TEDDYYYYYY COME THROUGH @TedGoodz #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/G3Cr2wd2qM
— 🎬That Rose of St. Olaf🌹 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 7, 2022
