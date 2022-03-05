wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open Results 3.03.22
– Beyond Wrestling recently held episode nine of its Wrestling Open series earlier this week. The event streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Armani Kayos beat Prince Ahmed.
* Jay Onyx beat Elijah Six.
* The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) beat The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson).
* Eric James beat Randy Rivera.
* Team H2O (Austin Luke & Reid Walker) beat Ryan Clancy & Steven Stetson.
* Marcus Mathers beat Ichiban.
* Little Mean Kathleen beat Sidney Bakabella.
* Alec Price beat Rex Lawless.