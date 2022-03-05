Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open Results 3.03.22

– Beyond Wrestling recently held episode nine of its Wrestling Open series earlier this week. The event streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Armani Kayos beat Prince Ahmed.

* Jay Onyx beat Elijah Six.

* The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) beat The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson).

* Eric James beat Randy Rivera.

* Team H2O (Austin Luke & Reid Walker) beat Ryan Clancy & Steven Stetson.

* Marcus Mathers beat Ichiban.

* Little Mean Kathleen beat Sidney Bakabella.

* Alec Price beat Rex Lawless.