Beyond Wrestling’s Beyond Sodom and Gomorrah Results: Orange Cassidy Main Events
Beyond Wrestling held their Beyond Sodom and Gomorrah event at the House Of Independents in Asbury Park, New Jersey last night. Orange Cassidy was in the main event, against Warhorse. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Wheeler Yuta defeats Kimber Lee
– Bear Country (Bear Beefcake and Bear Bronson) defeated Alex Reynolds and VSK
– Kenn Doane defeated Thomas Santell
– Chris Dickinson defeated Christian Casanova
– John Silver defeated Erick Stevens
– Anything Goes Match: Nick Gage defeated Addy Starr
– Backyard Wrestling Summit Six-Way Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Alex Zayne and Daniel Makabe and Eric Corvis and Johnny Cockstrong and Steve West
– Team Tremendous (Bill Carr and Dan Barry) defeated The Butcher And The Blade (Andy Williams and Pepper Parks)
– Matthew Justice defeated Kris Statlander
– IWTV Independent Wrestling Title Match: Warhorse defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the title
.@AlexZayne with the Taco Driver!#Beyond #SodomAndGomorrah @beyondwrestling @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/Yhtb18TFec pic.twitter.com/7VgYtUwy72
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 12, 2019
It’s like a renaissance painting #sodomandgomorrah @beyondwrestling pic.twitter.com/916qLWbZXL
— shortroundhausen (@BryanFunkFeole) October 12, 2019
MATCH 6: @AlexZayne vs. @EricCorvis vs. @Cockstrongest vs. @BestBeardInShow vs. @Tony_Deppen vs. @danielmakabe
Stream #SodomAndGomorrah on https://t.co/FgyjtmN3NJ (@indiewrestling) – sign up using promo code BEYOND for a 20 day free trial! pic.twitter.com/jfPIXpEeQl
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) October 12, 2019
#SodomAndGomorrah @beyondwrestling pic.twitter.com/NQaN1AQYw2
— Rachaelhausen 👸🏼 (@ThePrincessRAM) October 12, 2019
Orange Cassidy with that corner drop kick! #SODOMANDGOMORRAH pic.twitter.com/KAIt75uyCB
— SnC | Big Spooky-isms 🔜 AWA and #DHATL19 (@bigwillieisms) October 12, 2019
Warhorse out here side steppin! #SODOMANDGOMORRAH pic.twitter.com/87pFkIwMEc
— SnC | Big Spooky-isms 🔜 AWA and #DHATL19 (@bigwillieisms) October 12, 2019
