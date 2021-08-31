Beyond Wrestling’s Uncharted Territory Returning in October

Beyond Wrestling is bringing back Uncharted Territory for a third run. IWTV announced on Monday that they’ve picked up the promotion’s series for a third season that will stream Thursday nights starting October 7th.

You can read the full announcement below:

BREAKING: BEYOND WRESTLING’S UNCHARTED TERRITORY PICKED UP FOR THIRD SEASON

Beyond Wrestling’s critically acclaimed series, Uncharted Territory, returns to IWTV this October.

The third season of the weekly series will stream live on IWTV every Thursday night at 8pm ET, beginning on October 7th.

Season three will consist of thirteen episodes and conclude on December 30th.

At the time of its debut in April of 2019, Uncharted Territory was the only wrestling show broadcasting live every week that was not produced by WWE.

“There is no substitute for LIVE,” says Beyond’s Drew Cordeiro.

“We have spent the last 18 months putting together a roster of the best young, unsigned athletes in pro wrestling. The first two seasons of ‘Uncharted Territory’ launched many careers into the national spotlight. Season three promises to be the most competitive yet. Our crowd in Worcester has the most important job in pro wrestling since they decide who will carry the industry into the future.”

More details on the return of Uncharted Territory will be made available in the coming weeks.