Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India

Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.

Gujjar wrote:

“Get ready INDIA. We are coming with something big and interesting @IMPACTWRESTLING”