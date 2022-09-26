wrestling / News
Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India
September 25, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
Gujjar wrote:
“Get ready INDIA. We are coming with something big and interesting @IMPACTWRESTLING”
Get ready INDIA. We are coming with something big and interesting @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/4jFpihn2pq
— Bhupinder Gujjar (@bhupindergujj4r) September 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Al Snow Recalls His Figures Getting Banned From Walmart In 1999
- Chris Jericho On Wrestling At 51, Criticism Of Him ‘Holding Down’ Talent
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases
- Note On How Much MJF Is Rumored To Be Earning In AEW