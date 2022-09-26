wrestling / News

Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India

September 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.

Gujjar wrote:

“Get ready INDIA. We are coming with something big and interesting @IMPACTWRESTLING”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading