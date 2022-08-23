wrestling / News
Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch Set for This Week’s Impact Wrestling
August 23, 2022
– Impact Wrestling has confirmed another new matchup for Thursday’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Jason Hotch will be taking on Bhupinder Gujjar on this week’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazo (c) vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace
* Mike Bennett vs. Karl Anderson
* Violent by Design vs. KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns
* Jessicka makes wrestling debut
* Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch
The road to #BoundForGlory continues on an all-new #IMPACTonAXSTV this Thursday at 8/7c and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!@TheJasonHotch vs @bhupindergujj4r #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/BsEGQh4K9n
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 23, 2022