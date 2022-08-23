wrestling / News

Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch Set for This Week’s Impact Wrestling

August 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Bhupinder Gujar Hotch Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed another new matchup for Thursday’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Jason Hotch will be taking on Bhupinder Gujjar on this week’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazo (c) vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace
* Mike Bennett vs. Karl Anderson
* Violent by Design vs. KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns
* Jessicka makes wrestling debut
* Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch

