Bianca Belair Added To Topps’ Wintercon 2021

Topps has announced that Bianca Belair has been added to Wintercon 2021, joining the previously announced Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair. Here’s the press release:

Topps’ WinterCon 2021 Virtual Event to Celebrate Collector Fandom with Exclusive Releases and Celebrity Interviews

Daily panels with the biggest names in Major League Baseball, Star Wars, WWE and sports broadcasting headline four days of collectible content releases across full suite of Topps Digital Apps

NEW YORK — February 25, 2021 — Topps Digital today announced full details for WinterCon 2021, the virtual convention celebrating collector fandom with live interviews and exclusive releases across all Topps Digital Apps.

Taking place from Thursday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, Feb. 28, WinterCon 2021 connects fans with the stars and communities they love through hours of live and pre-recorded content including interviews with The Mandalorian stars Katee Sackhoff & Horatio Sanz; WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair; and Women’s Royal Rumble champion and breakout talent Bianca Belair. They will also showcase huge personalities in sports with Men In Blazers co-host and football broadcaster Roger Bennett and LA Dodgers’ Walker Buehler, all on Topps Digital’s Twitch channel.

“Staying connected with our fans remains vital during this time when physical collector conventions are on hiatus,” said Tobin Lent, VP & General Manager of Digital at The Topps Company. “We experienced a huge success with our first DigiCon event this past summer bringing together a unique, in-home experience through Twitch. We’re looking to further open the virtual-convention doors to reach fans who aren’t able to experience the wonder of show-floor booths and stage events. This year’s WinterCon is expected to provide our Topps Digital community with memorable interviews, exclusive content and a chance to connect with their favorite Topps personalities.”

Some of the highlights expected include:

Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®

Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to at WinterCon this year. The Topps team will be interviewing Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) and Horatio Sanz (Mythrol) from the hit Lucasfilm series, The Mandalorian.

Additionally, the Star Wars™: Card Trader team recently collaborated with Fantasy Flight Games (FFG), a worldwide leader in the gaming industry, to create a new set for the app. FFG’s licensing manager and card game developer will be joining the live broadcast to showcase the new set and discuss what went into turning incredible Star Wars Fantasy Flight artwork into a collectible set with Topps.

Topps® KICK® Football Card Trader & Topps MLB BUNT®

The world of sports collectibles will be heavily represented at WinterCon with appearances by Men In Blazers co-host and football broadcaster Roger Bennett, 4x MLS All Star Chris Wondolowski, 2x MLS All Star Dax McCarty, World Series champion pitcher from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Walker Buehler and Chicago White Sox outfielder, Eloy Jimenez.

“Collectibles are an inseparable part of any sports fandom, as some of my favorite childhood memories in England involved opening new packs of cards to find my favorite footballers,” said Roger Bennett, co-host of Men In Blazers. “Fans today can have fun collecting some of the best talent from anywhere in the world. By adding more top flight leagues, like the Bundesliga, Topps KICK helps the global game be discovered by entirely new audiences. It is a genuine joy to be part of WinterCon and connect to such a dedicated community.”

Topps® WWE SLAM: Card Trader

Professional wrestling will make a splash at WinterCon thanks to a headlining pair of interviews from the Topps team with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair and recent Women’s Royal Rumble Champion and breakout talent Bianca Belair. Fans and collectors from the WWE Universe can look forward to seeing if questions they submitted will be asked and answered during the live appearances.

MARVEL Collect! by Topps® & Topps® NHL SKATE™

Comic art and sport enthusiasts alike can look forward to an exciting weekend of programming as Brian Crosby, Creative Director of Marvel Themed Entertainment will be giving fans their first glimpse at an upcoming Topps NHL SKATE / Marvel Super Hero crossover set featuring top stars from the league reimagined as larger than life comic characters.

Cartoonist, writer and Stormbreaker artist Pat Gleason will also be joining a very talented WinterCon roster, showcasing his amazing artwork featured in the Marvel Collect! by Topps digital collectibles app.

Full Schedule:

Topps’ WinterCon 2021 will kick off on Thursday, February 25 and run through Sunday, February 28 from 11:30am ET – 5:00pm ET each day. The current schedule of events includes:

? Thursday, February 25:

? Live interview with Katee Sackhoff, The Mandalorian

? Q&A, Art Discussion and ‘How-To-Draw’ with Jason Deamer, Pixar Animation Studios, Character Art Director

? Live interview with Roger Bennett, co-host of Men In Blazers

? Friday, February 26:

? Star Wars™: Card Trader Showcase with Asmodee Fantasy Flight Games team and Card Game Developer

? Live interview with MLS All-Star, Dax McCarty

? Live interview with Horatio Sanz, comedian and actor in The Mandalorian

? Live interview with Pat Gleason, Marvel artist

? Live interview with LA Dodgers pitcher, Walker Buehler

? Live interview and Q&A with WWE Superstar, Charlotte Flair

? Live interview with Marvel artist Brian Crosby and SKATE Topps Comics Set artwork reveal

? Saturday, February 27:

? Live interview and Q&A with WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair

? Live interview with award winning famous cartoonist and illustrator Bobby Timony

? Live interview feature interview with Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez

? Sunday, February 28:

? Interview with St. Louis Cardinals’ first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt

? Live interview with artist Lars Kommienezuzpaldt

? Live interview and live art sketch with Disney Master artist, Kevin-John

WinterCon 2021 builds on the successes of the inaugural Topps’ DigiCon 2020, which first brought the digital collecting community together in August 2020. WinterCon “After Hours” will provide additional ways for participants to engage, as several apps will be hosting Watch Party virtual events. These events encourage app users to watch a designated movie or TV show episode on their streaming platform of choice and interact with others in the app’s chat function while collecting new content in real-time. Marvel Collect!, Disney Collect!, and The Walking Dead Universe Collect will be hosting Watch Parties.

For more information on WinterCon 2021 and Topps Digital, visit the Topps App’s website, follow on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WinterCon2021, and follow the official Topps Twitch channel for alerts when WinterCon 2021 goes live.