Bianca Belair Addresses Her Marriage With Montez Ford Being Part of WWE Storylines, Doesn’t Want to Only Be Seen as His Wife

– Digital Spy recently interviewed WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, who discussed being on the same brand as her husband, WWE Superstar and tag team champion Montez Ford, and more. Below are some highlights.

Belair on being on the same brand as her husband Montez Ford: “I’m super happy to be back on the same brand with him because I’m married to him but I always say I’m blessed to be married to someone I actually like. It’s really cool to just be able to do what you love alongside the person that you love.”

Belair on their marriage being part of WWE storylines: “I love being a wife, I just don’t want to be only seen as his wife. I feel like I have a very strong character, I’m super talented and the possibilities are endless for Bianca Belair She’s somebody who can stand on her own and have a very successful, long career but at the same time I have no problem being paired with my husband in any shape or form because it’s a part of who I am. As long as that’s not the only element that gets shown.”

Her thoughts on the ThunderDome: “The ThunderDome is great,” Bianca told Digital Spy exclusively. “I remember walking in the arena and I actually for a second thought that there were fans out there. I had to remind myself it’s not actually live fans but it sounds like it and with the energy that environment brings, it’s just amazing. Being able to walk out and actually see the faces of the fans, even though it’s virtual, really helps out when we’re in the ring.”