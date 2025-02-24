Bianca Belair Addresses Potential Heel Turn

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp asked about a possible heel turn for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair during a virtual media event before WWE Elimination Chamber.

“I never say never, but what I will say is that it would have to be something substantial and a bigger picture to it just because I feel like being a successful babyface, a babyface who is consistently able to keep their name at the top of the conversation, it very hard to get it. Once you get it, you don’t really want to let go of that. The longer you can hold on to that, if that heel turn happens, the bigger that heel turn will be. If that does happen, I want to be the heel that people would not like. I don’t know if I’m ready for that or if everybody else is ready for that. It’s one thing when I hear fans say, ‘I love so and so as a heel.’ When I hear ‘love’ and ‘heel’ in the same sentence, that doesn’t work for me. Someone like Nia Jax, how valuable she is to this division, playing that role, we need that. We’ll see what happens and where it goes right now. I don’t know if I’m ready for that or if the fans are ready for that, but when it happens, it’s going to be something big. If it ever happens, who knows,” Belair said.