Bianca Belair Appears on Raw, Officially Joins Red Brand (Pics, Video)

Bianca Belair is now the EST of Monday nights, making her official debut as a member of the Raw roster. The (now) former NXT women’s division member appeared on tonight’s episode, coming out once again to make the save for the Street Profits after Austin Theory, Angel Garza, and Zelina Vega attacked them. You can see pics and video below.

Belair grabbed the microphone and said, “I go here now,” adding, “Bianca Belair, the EST of NXT is the EST of WWE.” She then faced Vega in a singles match that ended in a no contest when Austin Theory tried to get involved. That turned into a six-person tag match which the Profits and Belair won.