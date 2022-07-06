wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Asks Fans To Respect Wrestlers’ Boundaries
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bianca Belair spoke about the need for fans to respect the boundaries of wrestlers when not at shows. She noted that she always tries “to stay behind and sign as many autographs and take as many pictures as possible.” Here are highlights:
She said: “I mean, I love my fans. I love all the love and all the support that they give me … But when we are outside of the WWE wrestling space, or at night time especially, I know it might seem like it’s fun, all in the name of fun, but there’s boundaries,” she said. “And I want you guys to be safe, and I want to be safe at the same time too. So sometimes I am traveling alone, sometimes I am with my husband, sometimes I am with my kids. We just have to have boundaries to keep everyone safe.”
