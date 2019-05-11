wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Attends College Ceremony, Cesaro Works in Race Pit Crew, New Nikki Bella Photo Shoot Video

May 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Bianca Belair tweeted out some photos from a University of Tennessee graduation ceremony. You can check out the photos she shared on Twitter below.

– WWE Superstar Cesaro got to be a member of the pit crew at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain while touring with WWE overseas. You can check out some images of Cesaro working with the team below.

– The Bella Twins YouTube channel released a new video of a recent photo shoot for Nikki Bella. You can check out that video below.

