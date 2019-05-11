wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Attends College Ceremony, Cesaro Works in Race Pit Crew, New Nikki Bella Photo Shoot Video
– Bianca Belair tweeted out some photos from a University of Tennessee graduation ceremony. You can check out the photos she shared on Twitter below.
I am walking today!!!!!#UTGrad pic.twitter.com/Ybni8y3kd0
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 11, 2019
– WWE Superstar Cesaro got to be a member of the pit crew at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain while touring with WWE overseas. You can check out some images of Cesaro working with the team below.
#WWE Superstar? New pit crew member? @WWECesaro helps the @ToroRosso change a tire in seconds! pic.twitter.com/bEp4oXOqih
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2019
New pit stop crew member. 2.2 seconds! @ToroRosso pic.twitter.com/yyRBN5FqGm
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) May 11, 2019
F1 🤜🤛 @WWE @WWECesaro presents @ValtteriBottas with the #PirelliPolePositionAward@pirellisport #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/sFA1vV809l
— Formula 1 (@F1) May 11, 2019
– The Bella Twins YouTube channel released a new video of a recent photo shoot for Nikki Bella. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Media Coverage Of WWF’s Risque Content During The Late 90s, Meeting With TSN Over The Content
- Vince Russo on His Advice to Triple H After the Curtain Call, Says Triple H Acted as a Mediator for Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels
- Eric Bischoff Comments On Reports of Heat Between Kevin Nash and Kevin Sullivan Backstage in WCW
- Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Recall Vince McMahon Killing Entire WCW Brand Plan After Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell RAW Match