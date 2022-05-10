wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Battles Becky Lynch After Raw Goes Off Air
May 9, 2022 | Posted by
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch took to the ring for a dark match after Raw went off the air this week. As you can see below, Belair defeated Lynch in the post-show match to send the crowd home happy:
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch is the post-show dark match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/U4aBRmgbc7
— Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) May 10, 2022
Bianca getting that W in the dark match against Becky tonight in a dark match.🔥 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/gWjIz03v8C
— 🔥 ❌ 🅿️ GOAT GOD 🅿️🔥 ❌ #Roman2BeltsSZN (@GOATGOD_1000) May 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Discusses 80s WWE Drug Culture, Wrestlers Taking Advantage Of Women, Taking Cocaine
- Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Heel
- Note On Reason For Charlotte Flair Injury Angle At Wrestlemania Backlash
- Mandy Rose, Maryse Dressing Up for NFL Draft, Becky Lynch Top Superstar Instagram Photos