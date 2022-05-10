wrestling / News

Bianca Belair Battles Becky Lynch After Raw Goes Off Air

May 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Bianca Belair Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch took to the ring for a dark match after Raw went off the air this week. As you can see below, Belair defeated Lynch in the post-show match to send the crowd home happy:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading