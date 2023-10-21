Bianca Belair Says That Bayley Is Her Favorite Opponent In WWE

Bianca Belair named Bayley as her favorite person to wrestle in WWE, and explained why. The WWE star appeared on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer and noted that she appreciates the twists and turns Bayley throws into matches as a performer.

“My favorite person to wrestle is Bayley,” Belair said (per Wrestling Inc). “I would say she’s the one that throws the most monkeywrenches out there, but they’re funny monkeywrenches.”

She continued, “[You’ll be] in the middle of wrestling Bayley — she’ll jump out [of] the ring and grab the microphone and start going off on everybody in the crowd. She’ll grab a sign and rip it and throw it in the ring. You’re like, ‘Wait, what is going on?’ You kind of just have to go with it.”