Bianca Belair & Bayley Segment Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
Bianca Belair will unveil a challenge for Bayley on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced the segment between the two on Friday, as you can see below. The announcement reads:
Bianca Belair prepares a challenge for Bayley
Ding, Dong. Hello Bayley! The EST of WWE has a challenge for The Role Model and will reveal it tonight on SmackDown.
Despite a win at WrestleMania Backlash, Belair hasn’t been able to rid herself of Bayley’s persistent antics and attacks. Last week after defeating Carmella, the SmackDown Women’s Champion shared a tense stare down with the blue brand’s self-proclaimed Role Model.
What challenge will Belair lay out for her rival?
Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!
Previously announced for the show are:
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. The Usos
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens (Commander Azeez barred from ringside)
.@BiancaBelairWWE has a challenge for @itsBayleyWWE and will reveal it TONIGHT on #SmackDown!
📺: 8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/gufu6oGSB3
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2021
