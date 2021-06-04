wrestling / News

Bianca Belair & Bayley Segment Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

June 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

Bianca Belair will unveil a challenge for Bayley on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced the segment between the two on Friday, as you can see below. The announcement reads:

Bianca Belair prepares a challenge for Bayley
Ding, Dong. Hello Bayley! The EST of WWE has a challenge for The Role Model and will reveal it tonight on SmackDown.

Despite a win at WrestleMania Backlash, Belair hasn’t been able to rid herself of Bayley’s persistent antics and attacks. Last week after defeating Carmella, the SmackDown Women’s Champion shared a tense stare down with the blue brand’s self-proclaimed Role Model.

What challenge will Belair lay out for her rival?

Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

Previously announced for the show are:

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. The Usos
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens (Commander Azeez barred from ringside)

