Bianca Belair & Bayley Segment Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Bianca Belair will unveil a challenge for Bayley on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced the segment between the two on Friday, as you can see below. The announcement reads:

Bianca Belair prepares a challenge for Bayley

Ding, Dong. Hello Bayley! The EST of WWE has a challenge for The Role Model and will reveal it tonight on SmackDown.

Despite a win at WrestleMania Backlash, Belair hasn’t been able to rid herself of Bayley’s persistent antics and attacks. Last week after defeating Carmella, the SmackDown Women’s Champion shared a tense stare down with the blue brand’s self-proclaimed Role Model.

What challenge will Belair lay out for her rival?

Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!