WWE News: Bianca Belair Beats Bayley in Obstacle Course Challenge on Smackdown, Sasha Banks Defeats Reginald

January 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bianca Belair defeated Bayley in an obstacle course challenge on this week’s Smackdown. You can see video below of Belair defeating her rival in the competition from tonight’s show:

– WWE also posted the below clip of Sasha Banks defeating Carmella’s sommelier Reginald in the ring. The match was a condition of Banks’ in return for granting Carmella a Smackdown Women’s Championship match.

