Bianca Belair Beats Becky Lynch & Bayley On Raw, Keeps Them From Qualifying For Elimination Chamber
Bianca Belair prevented Becky Lynch and Bayley from being added to the Elimination Chamber by beating them in a triple threat match on WWE Raw. Belair faced Lynch and Bayley in a three-way bout in the main event of tonight’s show, with the stipulation being that if Lynch or Bayley won they would be added to the Raw Women’s Championship s #1 contender’s match at Saturday’s PPV.
Despite Lynch and Bayley’s best efforts, Belair picked up the win when all hell broke loose and the other competitors in the Elimination Chamber match came to ringside to brawl with Damage CTRL. Belair pinned Bayley after KOD’ing Lynch onto her and got the win.
Who will win it all in our #WWERaw main event as @BeckyLynchWWE, @itsBayleyWWE & @BiancaBelairWWE meet in the ring with huge #WWEChamber implications?! pic.twitter.com/KKKHgJhila
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2023
Look at @BiancaBelairWWE!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3kXMlkfNbg
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2023
