Bianca Belair Wants A Match With Becky Lynch In WWE, Talks How Bayley Brought Out New Side Of Her

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Bianca Belair discussed wanting a match with Becky Lynch, working with Bayley, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Bianca Belair on wanting a match with Becky Lynch: “Man, I think Becky’s amazing. Just the way that she came about, ‘The Man’ and all the accomplishments that she’s had, and now she’s gone to have a baby which I think is an amazing accomplishment within itself. I can’t wait for Becky to come back. I would love to feud with Becky. I always say that one of my main goals – I look up to the Four Horsewomen. When I was in NXT, I remember just looking at the Four Horsewomen and standing in the locker room thinking like, ‘Wow, they used to be here in the same spot that I’m at, and now they’re on Raw, and they’re on Smackdown. They’re doing these amazing things. And if I could ever just get up there and be in the same ring as them, that’s when I know that I’m doing it, I’ve made it.’ And I’m here now. And the fact that I’ve pinned Bayley, I’ve pinned Sasha, and now my goal is to eventually feud again with Charlotte and Becky and hopefully pin the other two Four Horsewomen. They’ve set this amazing standard for women’s wrestling in WWE. Now, I feel like there’s like a new generation coming through, and I’m kind of at the forefront of it. I would love to be the first woman to pin all Four Horsewomen and really be at the forefront of the new generation of women’s wrestlers that are coming through.”

On working with Bayley and how Bayley helped her grow as champion: “Bayley is so talented and the amazing thing is that she is so talented that she makes it look so easy that sometimes I don’t feel like she gets the credit she deserves because she makes it look so easy. I have learned so much from Bayley, even outside of the ring. Just watching how she adapts and handles things. Her creativity, her mind, her persona, her charisma, wrestling skills, and ability – everything about Bayley, she’s a locker room leader and a legend in the making. I feel like I learned so much from Bayley, especially at Hell in a Cell. I feel like a new side of Bianca Belair came out. I wear this long braid and the first thing people want to do is touch my braid. I have to give a reason for people to not want to touch my braid and she helped me showcase what happens when you touch my hair, you’re never going to win that war. She also challenged me mentally. Physically, I’m strong, fast, tough, rough, but even if you look at my backstory, mentally is the part that used to always get me and was my struggle. She really tried to get me mentally and helped me grow mentally as a competitor, which is the biggest part when you’re competing. If you’re not there, you’re not going to be able to succeed. Working with Bayley really grew me mentally, which is going to help me even more when I get in the ring with Sasha Banks.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.