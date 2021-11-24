Bianca Belair on the Chaos at WWE SummerSlam 2021, Losing Her Title in 26 Seconds

– Speaking on Cheap Heat With Peter Rosenberg, former WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bianca Belair discussed the chaos surrounding her WWE title match at SummerSlam 2021 last August. She was originally scheduled to face Sasha Banks at the event, but Banks had to withdraw at the last minute. As a result, Belair faced Becky Lynch as a last-minute replacement, and Lynch beat her for the championship in under 30 seconds. Belair stated the following on the event (via Fightful):

“SummerSlam, that was a day. That whole day was so chaotic. Everything was so last minute. This one sitting beside me here [Montez Ford] really kept me intact and constantly checked my perspective. I was champion and then to lose my title in 26 seconds, it’s a hard blow, especially because I feel like I was just getting started and it got snatched away so quickly. It’s a marathon and usually, I don’t go online and look at comments, but after my mom was like, ‘You have to go online, people are rooting for you.’ They got behind me even more and were mad about it. My fans understand and see something special in me and want to see me thrive and are rooting for me. My perspective, I just have to keep that in mind and know that I want to be the best at what I do, whether that’s going out there and performing and putting on a great show no matter who I’m in a match with and have great chemistry with them. What’s for me will be for me and nobody can stop that. The cream is gonna rise to the top and I’m gonna eventually get back to the top.”

Bianca Belair was in action last Sunday at Survivor Series 2021. She was he sole survivor for Team Raw for the 5-on-5 Women’s Elimination Match.