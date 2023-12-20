Bianca Belair Says Charlotte Flair’s Injury Is a Major Blow For WWE

Bianca Belair recently weighed in on Charlotte Flair going on the shelf due to her injury, calling it a “huge blow” to WWE. As reported, Flair is out of action up to nine months with a torn ACL, MCL and miniscus, and Belair weighed in on the matter during a conversation with ROAR Around The Ring. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Flair’s injury: “It is a huge blow. Charlotte Flair has been such a vital part of our women’s roster. She’s created so much history. … With the accolades that she has, she’s a legend, and it’s really hard knowing that we’ve lost someone like Charlotte Flair right now for nine months.”

On someone else potentially filling in Flair’s role: “It does open up an opportunity for someone else. That’s just the way this business is… Our roster is so deep, especially right now. Especially on the SmackDown side. I feel like we have … Michin. I feel like she’s stepping her game up. … On the Raw side, you have Raquel. I feel like she’s been showing up and showing out lately. Zoey [Stark]. There [are] just so many women that can fill that spot.”