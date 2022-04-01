Bianca Belair On Potential Charlotte Flair Match At WrestleMania 39, Her Dream Opponent In WWE

In a recent interview on The Bellas Podcast, Bianca Belair discussed meeting Montez Ford in NXT, who she wants to face at WrestleMania 39, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Bianca Belair on meeting Montez Ford in NXT: “We met in NXT. It was definitely love at first sight for me. He was in NXT for about a year when I came. I saw him in April when I first started, and I remember seeing him and I said to one of my friends, ‘That’s a beautiful man. Keep him away from me.’ He ended up getting injured and went away for a couple of months. One of the girls had a dinner where we all met up to get to know each other and hang out. He walked through the door at this sushi restaurant. I was nudging my friend like, ‘He’s here. I’m going after him.’ So I went after him, and I got him. We never spent a day away from each other after that day. Then we moved into an apartment together. A year later we were engaged, and then a year later, we were married. It’s like, when you know, you know, and I had never experienced that before, but when I saw him, I knew.”

On who she wants to face at WrestleMania 39: “After this WrestleMania, after I defeat Becky Lynch and become Raw Women’s Champion, that would be three of the four Horsewomen that I have pinned and defeated. I’ve pinned Bayley, I’ve pinned Sasha, and I’m gonna pin Becky Lynch this year. I want to eventually pin all four Horsewomen, so I would love for Hollywood to be chasing after Charlotte and being the last four Horsewomen to pin. The Four Horsewomen have done amazing things and continue to do the work that [The Bellas] have done, continue breaking barriers and paving the way. Now, I feel like I’m on the scene, and you guys don’t have to go anywhere, but scoot aside and make some room. I’m coming, Rhea [Ripley] is coming. I feel like we’re on the forefront of the little next generation of women’s wrestlers. I’m trying to push through that a little bit. So, I would say Charlotte.”

On her dream opponent in WWE: “My dream match, hands down, all time, I would say is Beth Phoenix. She is the very first person that I saw and related to. She inspired me so much when I first got to WWE.”

