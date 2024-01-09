Bianca Belair Recalls Coming Up With Her EST Character

Bianca Belair recently talked about coming up with her WWE character during a recent interview. Belair recently discussed working with Mark Henry to develop her character during an interview with The Casual Podcast, and you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the origins of her EST character: “It actually naturally just happened. I remember having a talk with Mark Henry, who’s a WWE Hall of Famer. He’s the one who got me a tryout, and he was telling me, ‘Who do you want to be in the ring? You want to be [someone] that people can easily understand and they can grasp onto.'”

On developing the gimmick: “I feel like I’m the best. I feel like I’m just the strongest, I’m the fastest. I’m the roughest, I’m the toughest, I’m the quickest, I’m the greatest. I’m just the best, and I realized all those things ended in ‘est’ and that’s the way that I could simplify it.”