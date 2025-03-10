Bianca Belair Comments On Fans Thinking She Was Jade Cargill’s Attacker

Bianca Belair took to social media to comment on some fans who thought she was Jade Cargill’s attacker. It was confirmed by Naomi on last week’s Raw that she attacked Cargill, and Belair posted to her TikTok with a video where she reacts to people who thought she was behind the attack, set to GloRilla’s “Bad Bih 4 Ya.”

The caption of the TikTok reads:

It’s crazy some of yall really thought I would do some [s**t] like that.

All the made up evidence and “think pieces” yall wrote on here tainted my whole Elimination Chamber win… felt like I was going crazy and felt guilty for anything I did. The switch up game is WILLLDDDD

But it’s COOL cause I admit it was looking CRAZYYY!

One day yall will see ima real one… I still love yall… but until then if you still believe I had something to do with it then *cue video*. Lol Some of the hardest ish I’ve ever had to go thru…. I’m hurt & confused more than anything else. How the F am I suppose to focus on Mania?!!!!

#ESTofWWE #BiancaBelair #Naomi #fyp #foryoupage #fypage”

Belair will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41.