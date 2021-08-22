Bianca Belair Comments On Loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, Sasha Banks Missing Show

Bianca Belair had a difficult Saturday night as she lost to a returning Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, and Banks has commented on the loss. As noted last night, Belair lost in short order to Lynch who came out as a replacement for Sasha Banks, laid waste to Carmella, and then beat Belair. The former champion spoke to Instinct Culture’s Denise Salcedo after the show, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her loss to Lynch: “Right now, I’m just trying to collect my thoughts and get my mind together. Everything happened quickly and so fast. I was ready to fight Sasha Banks, and Becky came out, which was an amazing moment and I’m happy to be part of that moment, but I lost my title and right now, I’m just emotional and trying to wrap my mind around it. I have to be honest, I feel defeated right now and okay with being vulnerable and being honest about that. I’m ready to get my title back.”

Bianca Belair on her immediate reaction to Lynch’s return: “It was bittersweet. Becky Lynch, what she’s accomplished inside and outside the ring, she’s The Man and a legend in the making. It was bittersweet to know she was coming out and to hear that pop from the crowd and hear the vibration from the WWE Universe, it’s nothing like you’ve ever felt before, so to be in the ring and feel all of that was amazing, but at the same time, I was the SmackDown Women’s Champion and I knew she was coming for my title. It was bittersweet and I can’t help but to be a little sad about the situation and ready to get back in there and get my rematch because I deserve a rematch.”

On Sasha Banks not being able to appear: “Tonight, it couldn’t happen with Sasha Banks, but coming soon it will be a point in time where it will be Sasha Banks and I in the ring again. We’re gonna definitely finish what we started off. It’s been a tough couple weeks with Sasha Banks and I was ready to put an end to her tonight. Whenever that time happens, I’m gonna be ready to put an end to her again and then move over onto Becky.”