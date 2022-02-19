wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Conquers Elimination Chamber, Books WrestleMania 38 Title Match (Pics, Video)
– Bianca Belair is going to WrestleMania. The former WWE SmackDown Women’s champion conquered the women’s Elimination Chamber match at today’s event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With the win, she’s now earned a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38.
Belair was the final winner of the women’s Chamber match, overcoming the returning Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, and Rhea Ripley. Alexa Bliss was the last woman eliminated by Bianca Belair. You can check out some photos and clips from the match posted by WWE on Twitter below.
Bianca Belair will face the winner of Lita vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, which will take place later on. Lynch was the one who defeated Belair at Summerslam 2021 for the SmackDown Women’s title. Lynch beat Belair in under 30 seconds to capture the title at the time.
WrestleMania 38 will take place over two nights on April 2-3 in Arlington, Texas. You can check out 411’s live coverage of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 here.
